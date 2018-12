Los Angeles Lakers player Lonzo Ball (L) drives past San Antonio Spurs player Patty Mills (R) of Australia during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Los Angeles Lakers player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (L) of Ukraine tries to block a drive against San Antonio Spurs player DeMar DeRazan (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James (R) gets a shot blocked by San Antonio Spurs player DeMar DeRozan (C) during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points to lead a list of eight players who scored in double digits on Friday night as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-120.

DeRozan scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter as the home team, who had trailed for the whole of the second and third quarters, overcame a 15-point deficit to seal the win.