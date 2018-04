Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright (C) throws a pass between Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele (L) of France and guard Jabari Bird (R) in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Apr 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Abdel Nader (L) tries to defend against Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright (R) in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Apr 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (L) of Cameroon and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (R) fight for a loose ball in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Apr 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points and helped the Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics 96-78 on Wednesday, topping the list of four players with double-digit scoring contributions, while the Raptors also became one of leaders in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

Point guard Fred VanVleet and Power forward Serge Ibaka scored 15 points each.