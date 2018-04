Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (C) goes to the basket in front of Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (L) and center Marcin Gortat of Poland during the first quarter of game five in their NBA Eastern Conference First Round basketball playoff game at the Air Canada Center in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas of Lithuania (L) throws to the basket over Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (R) of Poland during the fourth quarter of game five in their NBA Eastern Conference First Round basketball playoff game at the Air Canada Center in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (L) dunks the ball in front of Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam of Cameroon (R) of Cameroon during the fourth quarter of game five in their NBA Eastern Conference First Round basketball playoff game at the Air Canada Center in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday scored 32 points and led the Toronto Raptors to beat the Washington Wizards 108-98 in Game 5 of the first-round of best-of-seven NBA playoff series.

The Toronto team finally managed to recover from the defeats suffered in Game 3 and 4 in Washington and is now taking a 3-2 lead in the series.