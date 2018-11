San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (R) shoots on Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday (L) during the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov 26 2018. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (L) tries to move past San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltln of Austria (R) during the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov 26 2018. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (R) shoots on San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltln of Austria (L) during the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov 26 2018. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (L) and Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg (R) converse before the start of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov 26 2018. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (R) is fouled as he tries to drive around San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (L) during the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov 26 2018. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (C) scores between Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (R) and Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker (L) during the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov 26 2018. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs' shooting guard DeMar DeRozan once again led his team's attack by scoring 21 points, pushing them to a 108-107 win against the Chicago bulls Monday.

Along with DeRozan,who also had eight rebounds and five assists, power forward LaMarcus Aldridges scored 20 points, including 11 in the fourth period, putting the Spurs (10-10) on the path to victory.