Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (R) in action against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 106-90 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

The Eastern Conference leaders won for the twelfth time in the last 13 games and completed their first sweep of the Hawks since the 2001-2002 season.