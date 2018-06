France's head coach Didier Deschamps reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina in Kazan, Russia, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Didier Deschamps on Saturday became France's longest-serving head coach, leading Les Blues into his 80th game upon taking the field for their round-of-16 duel with Argentina in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Starting in 2012, Deschamps took France to the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the final of 2016 European Championship, held in France.