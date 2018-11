Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane in action during their LaLiga soccer match against Levante UD at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Germany at Stade de France in Paris, France. Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Ian Langsdon

France's national team coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday revealed the Les Bleus roster for upcoming matches which included Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who has just recovered from injury.

Varane was widely expected to be excluded from the squad for an UEFA Nations League duel against the Netherlands and a friendly versus Uruguay on Nov. 16 and 20 respectively.