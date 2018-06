France's head coach Didier Deschamps (C) attends a training session with France's players Kylian Mbappe (R) and Paul Pogba (L) during a team's training session in Nice, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

France coach Didier Deschamps on Monday named his final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which includes Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti.

The list also features Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez, as well as Real Madrid's Raphael Varane and Steven Nzonzi of Sevilla.