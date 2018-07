France's coach Didier Deschamps celebrates winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, Jul. 15, 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The president of the French Football Federation confirmed on Thursday that Didier Deschamps would continue as the manager of the national team until 2020, when his contract expires.

"Yes, he'll still be there for the first match in Germany," said FFF President Noel Le Graet, referring to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship, after being asked if Deschamps would stay on after the team's World Cup victory in Russia.