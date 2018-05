Real Madrid's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique (L) in action during the Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona's and Real Madrid at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, May 6, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to play in the Champions League final later this month against Liverpool despite suffering a slight sprain to his right ankle over the weekend, sources from the Spanish club told EFE on Monday.

The Portugal forward sustained his injury on Sunday while scoring Real's first goal in El Clasico against Barcelona at Camp Nou, which ended in a 2-2 draw, and he was later substituted.