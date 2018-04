AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco awaits the start of a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Barcelona on Tuesday, April 10, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. EFE-EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco was named Friday as this year's winner of the Enzo Bearzot trophy, named after the coach who steered the Italian national team to the 1982 World Cup title.

Di Francesco, who took over at Roma last summer, prevailed over Lazio's Simone Inzaghi.