Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions league soccer match between PSG and Napoli in Paris, France, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOAN VALAT

Argentinian midfielder Angel di Maria has extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2021, the French club announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old player joined the French Ligue 1 club in 2015, where he has since appeared in 150 games, scoring 57 goals and making 58 assists.