Paris Saint-Germain supporters light flares during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain supporters roll out a banner reading 'we do not forget' prior to the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva (bottom) and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (up) react during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (R) misses a penalty during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French referee Antony Gautier (C) shows the red card to Marseille's goalkeeper Steve Mandanda (unseen) during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria (L) celebrates with his teammate Thilo Kehrer (R) after scoring the 3-1 lead during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A great performance by Argentina's Angel Di Maria, with two goals and one assist, gave the French classic to Paris Saint Germain winning against Marseille 3-1, which ended with ten players after the expulsion of their goalkeeper Steve Mandanda after he handled the ball outside of his area.

In a match marked at the start by the unrest of the Parisian team's radical supporters, who had left their usual location in the Parc des Princes empty, protesting their team's early elimination from the Champions League, PSG accentuated their authority in Ligue 1 on Matchday 29.