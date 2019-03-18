A great performance by Argentina's Angel Di Maria, with two goals and one assist, gave the French classic to Paris Saint Germain winning against Marseille 3-1, which ended with ten players after the expulsion of their goalkeeper Steve Mandanda after he handled the ball outside of his area.
In a match marked at the start by the unrest of the Parisian team's radical supporters, who had left their usual location in the Parc des Princes empty, protesting their team's early elimination from the Champions League, PSG accentuated their authority in Ligue 1 on Matchday 29.