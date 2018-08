Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill delivers in the top of the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (R) is congratulated by manager Torey Lovullo (L) after connecting on a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder David Peralta connects on a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray delivers in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 at the start of a key four-game National League West baseball series, which will resume here Friday at Dodger Stadium.

The first-place Diamondbacks won the contest on the strength of their pitching, with starter Robbie Ray (4-2) getting the win after allowing just one run over 5 1/3 innings.