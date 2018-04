UNAM Pumas players celebrate after scoring a goal against the Monterrey Rayados on April 7, 2018, during a Mexican Clausura tournament match at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Chileans Marcelo Diaz and Nicolas Castillo scored goals, helping the UNAM Pumas beat Santos Laguna 2-1 over the weekend and stay within striking range of making the Mexican league Clausura tournament playoffs.

The Pumas now have 23 points and are in 6th place in the standings, closing in on one of the spots in the eight-team playoffs that will determine the winner of the tournament title.