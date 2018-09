Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa arrives for the traditional pre-season dinner with the team's players in Segovia, Spain, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PABLO MARTIN

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa became a father for the second time early Sunday morning with the birth of a new baby girl, an event that prevented him from joining the Spanish national soccer team's current training camp.

After being called up in the first list compiled by La Roja's new head coach, Luis Enrique, Costa asked for a permission to be excluded from the initial UEFA Nations League matches against England and Croatia due to his wife's pregnancy and the expected date of delivery.