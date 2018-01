Atletico Madrid's striker Fernando Torres (C) vies for the ball with Lleida's Marc Trilles (R) during their King's Cup round of 16 first leg match at Camp D'esports stadium in Lleida, Spain, Jan. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin (2-L) heads the ball to score against Lleida during their King's Cup round of 16 first leg match at Camp D'esports stadium in Lleida, Spain, Jan. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Lleida's midfielder Manu Molina (L) vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Ñiguez during their King's Cup round of 16 first leg match at Camp D'esports stadium in Lleida, Spain, Jan. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Lleida's defender Marc Trilles (R) vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's French forward Kevin Gameiro (L) during their King's Cup round of 16 first leg match at Camp D'esports stadium in Lleida, Spain, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Atletico Madrid's Brazilian-Spanish striker Diego Costa (C) is taken care after he was injured after an action against Lleida during their King's Cup round of 16 first leg match at Camp D'esports stadium in Lleida, Spain, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Atletico Madrid's Brazilian-Spanish striker Diego Costa (C) celebrates after scoring against Lleida during their King's Cup round of 16 first leg match at Camp D'esports stadium in Lleida, Spain, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Atletico Madrid thumped Lleida 4-0 here Wednesday in the first leg of a Copa de Rey round of 16 match that marked the return to the Colchoneros of Diego Costa, who celebrated by scoring a goal.

The third-division side gave a decent account of themselves against the La Liga powerhouse and managed to create chances in the first half.