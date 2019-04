Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa reacts prior to the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Leganes at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa on Thursday refused to take part in the first team's training session as the club has opened an investigation into his eight-game suspension after receiving a red card during La Liga game against Barcelona.

Sources confirmed to EFE that 30-year-old Costa arrived on time for the session at the Majadahonda sports city, seemed competent to participate and that his name was not included among the list of the injured.