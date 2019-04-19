Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa on Friday returned to the first team's training after refusing to take part in the previous session after the club opened an investigation into his eight-game suspension with the possibility of heavily sanctioning the player after he received a red card during a La Liga game against Barcelona.

The 30-year-old Costa took part in Friday's session on the eve of the La Liga clash against Eibar that is to take place at Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar, Spain; the second match the Spanish striker is set to miss due to the ban.