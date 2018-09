Former Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona reacts during the soccer match between FC Dinamo Brest and FC Shakhtyor at the central stadium in Brest, Belarus, 16 July 2018. Maradona has been appointed as chairman of Belarussian soccer club 'Dinamo Brest'. EPA-EFE/FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Former Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona attends a press-conference in Brest, Belarus, 16 July 2018. Maradona has been appointed as chairman of Belarussian soccer club 'Dinamo Brest'. EPA-EFE/FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona waves upon his arrival at Brest airport, Belarus, 16 July 2018. Maradona has been appointed as chairman of Belarussian soccer club 'Dinamo Brest'. EPA-EFE/FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Argentine Diego Armando Maradona, who was captain of Argentina's football squad when they won the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, was appointed as the new coach of second-tier Mexican club Dorados de Sinaloa, the club announced Thursday.

"Welcome Diego to the Great Fish" said the soccer team on its Twitter account hours after having fired coach Francisco Ramirez from the team.