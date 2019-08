Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Pablo Simeone before the Spanish LaLiga match between CD Leganes and Atletico Madrid at Butarque stadium in Madrid, Spain, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid’s forward Diego Costa has rejoined first-team training after recovering from a left thigh injury, leaving coach Diego Simeone with a selection dilemma ahead of the upcoming LaLiga clash with Eibar.

Costa has already completed an eight LaLiga match ban he was issued last season after he insulted a referee during his side’s 2-0 loss to Barcelona and also missed an extra LaLiga match after sustaining the injury during a friendly against Juventus in Sweden earlier this month.