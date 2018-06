Washington Nationals shortstop Wilmer Difo of the Dominican Republic hits an RBI triple against the Atlanta Braves in the fourteenth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Washington Nationals pinch hitter Max Scherzer (C) reacts after scoring the game-winning run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourteenth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Washington Nationals shortstop Wilmer Difo of the Dominican Republic is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the fourteenth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Dominican second baseman Wilmer Difo hit a triple on Saturday in the 14th inning of the match to help the Washington Nationals score a crucial run and beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3.

Difo, who connected 1 of 6 pitches, hit the ball deep and ensured the tie-breaking run when both teams were equal at 3-3, eventually leading to Washington's victory.