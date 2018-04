Tunisia's Malek Jaziri in action against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their third-round match at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in action against Tunisia's Malek Jaziri during their third-round match at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in action against Tunisia's Malek Jaziri during their third-round match at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Second-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov eked out a 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8) victory Thursday over Tunisia's Malek Jaziri to reach the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open, an ATP World Tour 500-level clay-court tournament.

Dimitrov, the world No. 5, staved off one match point when serving at 5-6 in the third set and then another at 7-8 in the tie-breaker.