Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on Sunday defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) in the fourth round of Australian Open, ending the host nation's hope for its first men's champion in decades.

Dimitrov seemed to be on his way to a straight set win after clinching the first two sets, but had to overcome a late revival by Kyrgios to seal the victory after three hours and 26 minutes.