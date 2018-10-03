Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in action against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their men's second round singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria crashed out of the China Open on Wednesday after losing to Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Dimitrov's shock exit came in one hour and 53 minutes at the hands of an opponent yet to win a career title.