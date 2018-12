Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during day one of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov on Monday beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-4 to qualify for the second round of Brisbane International.

Dimitrov took a step closer to winning his second Brisbane title after he struck nine aces and saved six break points at the tournament's first round.