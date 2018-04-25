Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday qualified for the third round of Barcelona Open after he defeated France's Gilles Simon 6-2, 6-1.
The second seed needed an hour and 22 minutes to claim his 15th win of the 2018 ATP World Tour season.
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in action against France's Gilles Simon during their match of the 66th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU
France's Gilles Simon in action against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their match of the 66th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU
