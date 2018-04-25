France's Gilles Simon in action against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their match of the 66th Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday qualified for the third round of Barcelona Open after he defeated France's Gilles Simon 6-2, 6-1.

The second seed needed an hour and 22 minutes to claim his 15th win of the 2018 ATP World Tour season.