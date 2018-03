Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action against Jeremy Chardy of France during their second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida, on March 25, 2018. EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, the third seed in the Miami Open, on Sunday joined the list of favorites knocked out of the tourney after losing in the second round to France's Jeremy Chardy by 6-4, 6-4.

The world's No. 4 player thus joined Spain's Rafael Nadal, ranked No. 2 but out of the Miami tournament due to injury, and Switzerland's Roger Federer, who was knocked out of the running on Saturday.