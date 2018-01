Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain reacts against Jason Kubler of Australia during round one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Dennis Novak of Austria reacts against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during round one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julian Smith

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria waves after defeating Dennis Novak of Austria during round one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julian Smith

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov opened his bid for his first Grand Slam title on Monday with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win over Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

World No. 3 Dimitrov needed one hour and 38 minutes to prevail over the player 220 spots lower than him on the ATP rankings in their first ever meeting.