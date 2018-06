Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia in action during his first round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria for the Queen's Club Championships in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action during his first round match against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina for the Queen's Club Championships in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria reacts during his first round match against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina for Queen's Club Championships in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on Tuesday defeated world No. 29 Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 6-3 in the first round of the Queen's Club Championships tennis tournament.

Dimitrov needed just over two hours to beat Dzumhur and advance to the second round of the popular grass court tune-up event for Wimbledon, which starts July 2.