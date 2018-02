epa06536900 David Goffin of Belgium retires from his semi-final match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Feb. 17, 2018. A freak eye injury forced Goffin to abandon the match with Dimitrov leading 6-3, 0-1. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

Belgium's David Goffin retired here Saturday in the middle his semi-final match against Grigor Dimitrov at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament after a ball struck him in the eye.

The second-seeded Dimitrov was serving up 6-3, 0-1 at the time of the freak accident.