Adam Kszczot (C) of Poland on his way to winning the men's 800m final at the 2018 European Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany, 11 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Justyna Swiety-Ersetic (C) of Poland crosses the finish line to win the women's 400m final at the 2018 European Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany, 11 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Dina Asher-Smith (L) of the United Kingdom leads Dafne Schippers (C) and Jamile Samuel of the Netherlands in the women's 200 final at the 2018 European Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany, 11 August 2018. Asher-Smith won gold, while Schippers took silver and Samuel captured bronze. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Dina Asher-Smith of the United Kingdom wins the women's 200m final at the 2018 European Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany, 11 August 2018 EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Dina Asher-Smith of the United Kingdom comfortably beat out a pair of Dutch sprinters to win Saturday's women's 200-meter final at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin.

The 22-year-old Asher-Smith - winner of the gold in the 100m on Tuesday at 10.85, the joint fastest time in the world in 2018 - captured the 200m title with a time of 21.89.