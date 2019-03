Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (L) looks to pass past a defending Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (R) in the first half of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points to lead his team to a 103-75 victory over the Detroit Pistons at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday night.

Dinwiddie lead a list of seven Brooklyn players score at least 11 points on a comfortable night for the home team, who led by eight points by the end of the first quarter.