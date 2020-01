Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (L) tries to put up a shot past a defending Detroit Pistons guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk of Ukraine during the NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Flowers are placed on two empty chairs for late retired Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, prior to the NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

An image of late former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant (L) and his daughter Gianna are shown on the jumbo video screen above the arena along with Bryant's jersey numbers prior to the NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Reserve Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points for the Brooklyn Nets, who clinched a 125-115 win against the Detroit Pistons at the Barclays Center on Wednesday.

"Obviously, Spencer was outstanding, really had that aggressive downhill mentality that we love. Good team effort," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said in a postmatch interview. EFE-EPA