Brooklyn Nets' guard Spencer Dinwiddie (L) dribbles past Philadelphia 76ers' guard TJ McConnell (C) in their first half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Philadelphia 76ers' center Joel Embiid from Cameroon (C) defends Brooklyn Nets' center Jahlil Okafor (R) in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Brooklyn Nets' guard D'Angelo Russell (C) dribbles past Philadelphia 76ers guard' Justin Anderson (L) in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Philadelphia 76ers' center Joel Embiid from Cameroon reacts to a foul by officials during their NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets' in the second half at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Brooklyn Nets' guard Spencer Dinwiddie (C) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers in their first half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie scored 27 points in 34 minutes of play as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 116-108 at the Barclays Center on Wednesday.

Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell, who continues to play form the bench since returning from a knee injury that required surgery, contributed 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in barely 17 minutes of action.