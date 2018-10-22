The current sports director of second division Malaga club and former Spain and Real Valladolid player, José Luis Pérez Caminero, admitted in court on Monday that he had taken part in a plot to launder money derived from drug trafficking and reached an agreement with the State Prosecutor's Office to serve a four-month prison sentence and pay a fine of 17,237 euros ($19,844).

The prosecutor had initially sought a penalty of four years in prison for money laundering but modified the sentence to three years and eight months because of undue delays in the case.