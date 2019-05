Alexander Perez takes part in a training session along with other members of his amputee soccer team in Panama Oeste province, Panama, on May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A member of Panama's border patrol lost his right leg nine years ago when he stepped on a landmine planted by Colombian guerrillas in the thick Darien jungle.

"The explosion happened in the jungle and the rescue helicopter couldn't go down and get me. My (fellow guardsmen) had to carry me on their shoulders for hours. When I woke up, my leg was mangled," Alexander Perez, who has used a titanium and carbon fiber prosthetic limb ever since, told EFE.