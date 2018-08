Sandra Perkovic of Croatia celebrates after winning the women's discus throw final at the 2018 European Championship in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Sandra Perkovic of Croatia competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2018 European Championship in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Croatian disc thrower Sandra Perkovic, double Olympic and world champion, made history Saturday by securing her fifth European title with a 67.62-meter throw.

No other person has achieved five titles in the history of the European Championships since they were inaugurated 25 years ago.