Argentinian tennis player Juan Martin del Potro serves the ball against Serbian Laslo Djere during their Mutua Madrid Open's tournament round of 32 match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Laslo Djere frustrated Juan Martin del Potro in the second round of the singles competition at the Madrid Open tennis tournament on Wednesday.

Del Potro, who confirmed his participation in the singles competition Tuesday, eventually succumbed to the strength of his Serbian rival who edged a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 win after two hours and 22 minutes of play.