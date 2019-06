Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during their men's first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

London, Jun 26 (EFE).- World No.1 Novak Djokovic was designated Wednesday as the top seed in the men's singles category for the upcoming 2019 Wimbledon tennis tournament, with eight-time champion Roger Federer being seeded second and Rafael Nadal third.

Despite holding the world No.2 position in the ATP rankings, two-time Wimbledon champion and 18-time Grand Slam winner, Rafael Nadal, was confirmed as the third seed for the grass-court tournament Grand Slam championship that kicks off on July 1.