Novak Djokovic hits a return against Marton Fucsovics during their first round match at the US Open on Tuesday, Aug. 28, in Flushing Meadows, New York. EFE-EPA/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

Marton Fucsovics serves to Novak Djokovic during their first round match at the US Open on Tuesday, Aug. 28, in Flushing Meadows, New York. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Marton Fucsovics in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday, Aug. 28, in Flushing Meadows, New York. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Sixth seed Novak Djokovic defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 here Tuesday to reach the second round of the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York.

The Serb, who has won the event twice, needed nearly three hours to dispatch the 27-year-old Hungarian, who is ranked 41st in the world.