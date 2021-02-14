Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his men's singles fourth round match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men's singles fourth round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 14 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Milos Raonic of Canada in action during his men's singles fourth round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT