Karen Khachanov hits a return against Novak Djokovic during a Wimbledon round of 16 match on Monday, July 9, in London. EFE-EPA/Gerry Penny

Novak Djokovic hits a return against Karen Khachanov during a Wimbledon round of 16 match on Monday, July 9, in London. EFE-EPA/GERRY PENNY

Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Karen Khachanov in a Wimbledon round of 16 match on Monday, July 9, in London. EFE-EPA/GERRY PENNY

Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic topped Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 here Monday to reach the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam event for the 10th time.

The Serb committed just a dozen unforced errors and hit 29 winners to dispatch Khachanov as night fell on the All England Club.