Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his quarter final match against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their quarter final match of the ATP Qatar Open Tennis tournament at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his quarter final match against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Top-seed Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Thursday had to sweat more than expected to defeat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, booking a place in the semifinal of the Qatar Open, a tuning-up event for the Australian Open.

For the second time in a row, Djokovic, a two-time Qatar Open champion, found himself trailing by a set, but his timely reaction kept his bid for his 73rd ATP title alive.