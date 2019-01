Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after losing his men's singles fourth round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts during his men's singles fourth round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2019. EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia is congratulated by Daniil Medvedev (R) of Russia after winning their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic reacts during his Australian Open last-16 clash against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ LUKAS COCH

Once again, Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic proved he was not ready just yet to concede to the rising stars' Grand Slam claims as he had to sweat for a 6-4, 6-7 (5-7) 6-2, 6-3 win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the Australian Open last-16.

A day after the 37-year-old tennis great Roger Federer's defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, 20, Djokovic stood up for the old guard, to set up a quarterfinal clash against Japan's Kei Nishikori.