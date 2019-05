Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's singles semifinal match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their men's singles semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic got a stern test from Argentina's Diego Schwartzman but he pulled out a 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3 victory Saturday night to advance to the Italian Open final.

On Sunday, he will take on Spanish world No. 2 Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated contest just one week before the start of the French Open, tennis' premier clay-court event.