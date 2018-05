Jaume Munar of Spain plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Wednesday won in the second round of the French Open with a 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Spain's Jaume Munar.

It took Djokovic, 20th seeded, two hours and 18 minutes to prevail over world No. 155 Munar in their first career encounter.