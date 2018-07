South Africa's Kevin Anderson returns to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a backhand to South Africa's Kevin Anderson during the men's singles final at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) holds the champion's trophy while South Africa's Kevin Anderson poses with the finalist's trophy after the men's singles final at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the men's singles final at Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, England, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Sunday overpowered South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in a lopsided Wimbledon final, taking home the trophy for the fourth time in his career.

Both players reached the final round after surviving the two longest semifinal matches in Wimbledon's history, after which Djokovic needed just two hours and 16 minutes to beat a visibly-drained Anderson.