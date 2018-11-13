Serbian Novak Djokovic played like the No. one he currently is, beating American John Isner 6-4 and 6-3 and leading the Guga Kuerten Group of the Nitto ATP Finals on Monday at the O2 Arena in London, where he aims to win this tournament for the sixth time.
With Cristiano Ronaldo as a witness in one of the VIP boxes, Djokovic beat Isner, the tallest player (2.08 m) in history to compete in the tournament which closes the season, in one hour and 13 minutes, a day after receiving the prize as number one in the world at the end of the year, tying with Federer and Jimmy Connors.