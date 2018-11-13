US player John Isner returns against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles round-robin match on day two of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 12 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) shares a joke with Georgina Rodriguez (L) as they watch the game between US player John Isner against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles round-robin match on day two of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 12 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns against US player John Isner during their men's singles round-robin match on day two of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 12 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves against US player John Isner during their men's singles round-robin match on day two of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 12 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns against US player John Isner during their men's singles round-robin match on day two of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 12 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his game against US player John Isner during their men's singles round-robin match on day two of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 12 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Serbian Novak Djokovic played like the No. one he currently is, beating American John Isner 6-4 and 6-3 and leading the Guga Kuerten Group of the Nitto ATP Finals on Monday at the O2 Arena in London, where he aims to win this tournament for the sixth time.

With Cristiano Ronaldo as a witness in one of the VIP boxes, Djokovic beat Isner, the tallest player (2.08 m) in history to compete in the tournament which closes the season, in one hour and 13 minutes, a day after receiving the prize as number one in the world at the end of the year, tying with Federer and Jimmy Connors.