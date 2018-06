Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Australia's John Millman in the first round at the Fever Tree Championships at Queen's Club in London, England, on June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Australia's John Millman in action against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their first round match at the Fever Tree Championships at Queen's Club in London, England, on June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Australia's John Millman at the Fever Tree Championships at Queen's Club in London, England, on June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Tuesday defeated John Millman of Australia 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Queen's Club Championships, marking a winning return to the tennis tournament.

The Serbian star, currently world No. 22, needed a brisk 64 minutes to beat his world No. 63 opponent.